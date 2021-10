What Garrett did this past week against the Bears was simply historic and will likely be a game we look back on often because of the incredible effort given by him and the rest of the Browns defense. That defense only gave up 47 total yards to the Bears. Garrett ended up sacking the Bears quarterback 4.5 times. That vaulted him to the top of the NFL sack leader board this week. That also puts him 3rd in Browns’ team history with total sacks, at the moment sitting at 48 only behind #2 Michael Dean Perry and #1 Clay Matthews who has 62 sacks.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO