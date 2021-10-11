Dougie’s Monday Mailbag (Fury-Wilder 3)

I hope you’re well and had a good spot to enjoy the thriller in Vegas!. What a hell of a fight that was, true drama and entertainment all the way through. It certainly wasn’t the most technical battle, but it didn’t need to be. In a way, both fighters kind of got what they wanted. Fury proved himself without doubt the comfortably superior fighter, and Wilder got to go out on his shield, having shown immense heart. How he stayed on his feet as long as he did between rounds 6-9 and still landed enough bombs to keep Fury honest was incredible, respect to Wilder for that.