Add this to the continued speculation that new Adele music is imminent. Adele fan accounts have discovered cryptic billboards popping up with the number “30.” As we all know, Adele has titled her past three albums after her ages — her last one being 2015’s 25. Although Adele is 33 now, 30 was a crucial age for the singer, as she separated from husband Simon Konecki that year, so many believe that will be the title of her next album.

