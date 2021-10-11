CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steps ‘very seriously’ discussing a musical based on their music

Steps are “very seriously” in talks for a musical based on their back catalogue. The ‘One For Sorrow’ hitmakers – comprising Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer, and Ian ‘H’ Watkins – hope to follow in the footsteps of their biggest inspiration, ABBA, and create their own stage show.

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
8 seriously strange musical collaborations

October started brightly with the truly mind-blowing news that Diana Ross, the First Lady of Motown, is going to be collaborating with Australia’s genre-pushing rockers Tame Impala. The star hasn’t released an album since 2006’s I Love You but 2021 will see the arrival of her 25th studio album, titled...
Baby Keem Confirms New "Very Personal" Music On the Way

Baby Keem has confirmed that he has new, “very personal” music on the way. During his red carpet interview at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, the pgLang artist shared that he’ll be back in the studio in a bit. “Right now, I’m on a little mental break right now. Just having some fun to myself, you know, experiencing the world,” Keem said. “But we going back in and we gon’ work on some new shit. New, personal, humble beginnings in the music. Tapping into what growing up was like. It’s going to be very personal.”
Singer MILCK discusses healing through music during Penn State SPA lecture, concert

The Penn State Student Programming Association Lectures Committee held a concert and conversation featuring pop singer MILCK at 7 p.m. on Monday, as part of SPA’s annual partnership with the Penn State Gender Equity Center for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event, which was free for students, was held in...
YouTuber Rick Beato discusses the past and future of popular music

Since Rick Beato’s 2015 debut on YouTube , he has carved out a niche for himself on the platform, padded his floors with sound-absorbing rugs, and filled his space with guitars and heavy tube-driven amps. Edifying an audience of 2.6 million (and growing) subscribers, Beato blends his knowledge of music with his passion for the art form, dissecting and discussing popular songs from a host of different eras.
The Boomtown Rats release Citizens of Boomtown outtakes EP

The Boomtown Rats have released an EP of outtakes from their acclaimed album ‘Citizens of Boomtown’. Bob Geldof’s iconic punk rock band – also comprising Pete Briquette on bass, Simon Crowe on drums and Garry Roberts on guitar – have shared ‘Out The Back Of Boomtown’ in honour of their frontman’s 70th birthday last week.
Danny Jones and son Cooper recreate iconic Oasis album Definitely Maybe

Danny Jones and his son Cooper have recreated Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ album cover for Little Tikes. The McFly star has been joined by his three-year-old boy as they put their own twist on an iconic moment in music history for the #MyRealJamMusicMinis campaign. In a picture posted on Instagram, Danny...
Q&A: THE DRIVER ERA discusses musical trajectory, shares themes of album ‘Girlfriend’

THE DRIVER ERA is taking control of the wheel. Consisting of brother duo Ross and Rocky Lynch, the pop band is slated to release its sophomore album, “Girlfriend,” on Friday. In the two years since the band’s debut album, Ross Lynch said the band has ventured more into hip-hop and R&B, with the new record revolving around love and relationships.
The Very Online Music of Magdalena Bay

The Los Angeles-based music duo Magdalena Bay builds highly curated, unmistakably upscale pop sounds for an era of Internet stardom. The singer Mica Tenenbaum and the engineer Matthew Lewin write, produce, direct, and edit their songs and videos together, balancing posh music with a cheeky online presence. Having now workshopped their music for half a decade, becoming more confident in their songcraft, they’re starting to optimize the process.
Adele Releases New Song, Music Video for “Easy on Me”

Adele is back with her powerful vocals that fans know and love. After waiting five years since her last song, Adele finally released “Easy on Me” Thursday, an emotional ballad that reflects on how she has grown over the years.  During the chorus, she belts, “Go easy on me, baby. I was still a child. Didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me.” The songstress originally teased “Easy on Me” last week by posting a short black-and-white clip on Twitter of her cruising down the road as pages fly from the car seats. The scene appears in the song’s music video,...
Music of the Spheres

It’s been more than 20 years since “Yellow” introduced the world to Coldplay at their best: hopelessly romantic but not treacly, full of wonder but grounded in the present. The song’s cymbals crash and its lyrics pine for the stars, but it’s more than just some lovesick drivel. Chris Martin’s falsetto can sound mournful, as if the object of his affection has already moved on, while guitarist Jonny Buckland’s distorted chords are slightly sour, hinting at turmoil in the undertow. The “Yellow” video, which was filmed on the day of drummer Will Champion’s mother’s funeral, is similarly poignant. Martin saunters along a drizzly beach, enticing the sun to rise, putting a choirboy spin on the Verve’s misanthropic clip for “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” In the middle of the video, when he raises a sleeve to his left eye, it’s unclear if he’s wiping away an errant raindrop or a tear.
Tom Meighan reveals first song since leaving Kasabian

Tom Meighan has revealed his first solo track since leaving Kasabian. The band’s former frontman – who asked to leave the group after he assaulted his now-wife Vikki last year – has described music as his “therapy” and unveiled a teaser of his upcoming song ‘Would You Mind’. He wrote...
Adele releases first single in 5 years with Easy on Me

Adele has released her first single in five years. The 33-year-old singer/songwriter dropped new tune ‘Easy On Me’ on Friday (15.10.21), and the song has been widely praised by a number of stars, including her good friend, rapper Drake. He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “One of my best friends...
Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne

It takes only a few minutes after they meet for Lorde and David Byrne to get in sync. The pop star, 24, and the elder statesman, 69, are on the rooftop of a photo studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on a windy Sunday afternoon. Both are dressed in stylishly low-key all-black ensembles: Byrne is in a Hermès turtleneck, while Lorde is casually regal in a loose-fitting Saint Laurent suit. Neither is wearing shoes. They start off standing side by side with stoic expressions. Then Byrne begins swaying gently to the reggae music playing on a nearby boombox. Soon both are leaning...
Keith Hatschek to Discuss Popular American Music

Music historian Keith Hatschek, former director of the Music Management program at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, will explore the role of “the answer song” in popular American music in an online presentation sponsored by the Livermore Public Library at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. An answer song...
Legendary Sister Act Singer Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

It’s not every day a three-time Grammy Award winner is sent home on The Masked Singer. But that happened Wednesday night (Oct. 13), when Cupcake got tossed. The latest episode of Fox’s unlikely hit returned to Group B, and its lineup of Banana Split, Queen of Hearts, Mallard and Cupcake, who tackled Bruno Mars' "Finesse".
