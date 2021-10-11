Ransomware Intrusion Group FIN12 Ramps-Up in Europe
By Phil Muncaster
infosecurity-magazine.com
5 days ago
A long-running threat group with a track record of rapid ransomware deployment and healthcare sector victims is ramping up its operations in Europe and APAC, Mandiant has warned. In a new report detailing the work of FIN12, the threat intelligence firm claimed that the prolific threat group had focused mainly...
New data out Friday showed $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021 alone, setting a pace to beat totals for the whole previous decade as cyber-extortion booms.
The figure is also 42 percent higher than the amount divulged by financial institutions for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said, and there are strong indicators the true cost could be in the billions.
"If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than... filed in the previous 10 years combined," said Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
The heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
Police in Ukraine have arrested two members of a ransomware gang they say has attempted to extort up to $80 million from individual victims. Ukrainian National Police say those arrests occurred Tuesday, together with searches of seven residences, including the homes of the two suspects and their close relatives. Police also seized computing devices, vehicles and more than $360,000 in cash, and froze $1.3 million worth of cryptocurrency controlled by the suspects.
While most ransomware actors spend time on the victim network looking for important data to steal, one group favors quick malware deployment against sensitive, high-value targets. It can take less than two days for the FIN12 gang to execute on the target network a file-encrypting payload - most of the...
A ransomware attack on Scottish multinational engineering firm Weir Group, reported in a Q3 trading update, led to several ongoing but temporary disruptions including engineering, manufacturing and shipment rephasing. Weir Group says in an October 7 statement that in the second half of September it became a victim of a...
NCSC CEO Lindy Cameron has warned UK businesses that ransomware “is the most immediate cyber threat” they face. During a speech at Chatham House’s cyber conference, Cameron made the remarks, marking one year since she was appointed head of the UK government agency. She cited numerous examples of the real-world damage caused by ransomware attacks in the past year. This includes the attack on Ireland’s Health Service Executive, which led to “months of disrupted appointments and services” and the disruption to vital services at Hackney Borough Council in the UK due to its IT systems being forced offline for months. In addition, she highlighted the notorious attack on Colonial Pipeline in the US, leading to significant fuel shortages across the East Coast.
Esperita García de Perez got her first vaccination against COVID-19 in May. That, along with her Catholic faith, made her feel better protected against the virus, and she had hoped to get her second shot of the Russia -developed Sputnik V vaccine a few weeks later. But the 88-year-old is still waiting. She was infected with the virus last month, and now her hopes for survival are pinned on the host of medications and home care she is receiving. Millions in developing nations from Latin America to the Middle East also are waiting for more doses of Sputnik V...
Over two dozen nations resolved Thursday to battle collectively against the global and escalating threat posed by cyber-extortionists, following a Washington-led anti-ransomware summit. "The threat of ransomware is complex and global in nature and requires a shared response," the joint summit statement said, adding the nations "recognize the need for urgent action, common priorities and complementary efforts."
Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
You'd hope that even though ransomware is a lucrative criminal enterprise, there might be some targets that are kept off the list for ethical reasons. This is not so with FIN12, a big game hunting ransomware group of which one in five of the group's victims is within the healthcare sector.
United Airlines is ramping up transatlantic service during the summer 2022 season, making a play for leisure traffic to Europe. The Chicago-based carrier is adding five new points to its route map, as well as opening flights to five more destinations. The expansion includes a 3X-weekly service to... Subscription Required.
The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
China s Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned against what it called possible “political manipulation” of a renewed probe by the World Health Organization into the origins of the coronavirus, while saying it would support the international body's efforts.The WHO on Wednesday released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the virus' origins after its earlier efforts were attacked for going too easy on China, where the first human cases were detected in late 2019.Beijing was accused of withholding raw data on early cases during a visit by a WHO team...
The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. China’s mining exodus this year has become the biggest opportunity for bitcoin miners...
On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
As war threat looms over the Taiwan strait, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that China "does not need to use force" to take over Taiwan. Putin's comments come even as China ramps up a display of power over Taiwan by sending warplanes into the latter's buffer zone. The Russian...
A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China reiterated calls for the United States to cut off military ties with Taiwan on Friday in a cautious response to reports that U.S. Marines have been stationed on the self-ruled island for more than a year to strengthen its defenses against intensifying Chinese aggression. Asked about...
Comments / 0