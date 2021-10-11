CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Ransomware Intrusion Group FIN12 Ramps-Up in Europe

By Phil Muncaster
infosecurity-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-running threat group with a track record of rapid ransomware deployment and healthcare sector victims is ramping up its operations in Europe and APAC, Mandiant has warned. In a new report detailing the work of FIN12, the threat intelligence firm claimed that the prolific threat group had focused mainly...

www.infosecurity-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

$590 mn in ransomware payments reported to US in 2021 as attacks surge

New data out Friday showed $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021 alone, setting a pace to beat totals for the whole previous decade as cyber-extortion booms. The figure is also 42 percent higher than the amount divulged by financial institutions for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said, and there are strong indicators the true cost could be in the billions. "If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than... filed in the previous 10 years combined," said Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

Ukraine Busts 2 Suspects Tied to Major Ransomware Group

Police in Ukraine have arrested two members of a ransomware gang they say has attempted to extort up to $80 million from individual victims. Ukrainian National Police say those arrests occurred Tuesday, together with searches of seven residences, including the homes of the two suspects and their close relatives. Police also seized computing devices, vehicles and more than $360,000 in cash, and froze $1.3 million worth of cryptocurrency controlled by the suspects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

FIN12 hits healthcare with quick and focused ransomware attacks

While most ransomware actors spend time on the victim network looking for important data to steal, one group favors quick malware deployment against sensitive, high-value targets. It can take less than two days for the FIN12 gang to execute on the target network a file-encrypting payload - most of the...
TECHNOLOGY
inforisktoday.com

Ransomware Attack Hits Engineering Giant Weir Group

A ransomware attack on Scottish multinational engineering firm Weir Group, reported in a Q3 trading update, led to several ongoing but temporary disruptions including engineering, manufacturing and shipment rephasing. Weir Group says in an October 7 statement that in the second half of September it became a victim of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Apac#North American#Bazarloader#Ttr
infosecurity-magazine.com

NCSC CEO: Ransomware the "Most Immediate Threat" Facing UK Businesses

NCSC CEO Lindy Cameron has warned UK businesses that ransomware “is the most immediate cyber threat” they face. During a speech at Chatham House’s cyber conference, Cameron made the remarks, marking one year since she was appointed head of the UK government agency. She cited numerous examples of the real-world damage caused by ransomware attacks in the past year. This includes the attack on Ireland’s Health Service Executive, which led to “months of disrupted appointments and services” and the disruption to vital services at Hackney Borough Council in the UK due to its IT systems being forced offline for months. In addition, she highlighted the notorious attack on Colonial Pipeline in the US, leading to significant fuel shortages across the East Coast.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Esperita García de Perez got her first vaccination against COVID-19 in May. That, along with her Catholic faith, made her feel better protected against the virus, and she had hoped to get her second shot of the Russia -developed Sputnik V vaccine a few weeks later. But the 88-year-old is still waiting. She was infected with the virus last month, and now her hopes for survival are pinned on the host of medications and home care she is receiving. Millions in developing nations from Latin America to the Middle East also are waiting for more doses of Sputnik V...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Nations vow to combat ransomware at US-led summit

Over two dozen nations resolved Thursday to battle collectively against the global and escalating threat posed by cyber-extortionists, following a Washington-led anti-ransomware summit. "The threat of ransomware is complex and global in nature and requires a shared response," the joint summit statement said, adding the nations "recognize the need for urgent action, common priorities and complementary efforts."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Philippines
Aviation Week

United Ramps Up Transatlantic Network For Summer 2022

United Airlines is ramping up transatlantic service during the summer 2022 season, making a play for leisure traffic to Europe. The Chicago-based carrier is adding five new points to its route map, as well as opening flights to five more destinations. The expansion includes a 3X-weekly service to... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China warns against 'manipulation' of WHO virus probe

China s Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned against what it called possible “political manipulation” of a renewed probe by the World Health Organization into the origins of the coronavirus, while saying it would support the international body's efforts.The WHO on Wednesday released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the virus' origins after its earlier efforts were attacked for going too easy on China, where the first human cases were detected in late 2019.Beijing was accused of withholding raw data on early cases during a visit by a WHO team...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Ramping Up

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. China’s mining exodus this year has become the biggest opportunity for bitcoin miners...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy