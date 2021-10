RIVERSIDE – Approximately 318,000 vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to voters starting Monday, Oct. 4, for the general election, Nov. 2. This election is not a countywide election; there are four areas of the county with contests on the ballot. The contests on the Nov. 2 ballot include the Moreno Valley Unified School District for the Trustee Area 4 vacancy, the Hemet City Council for the District 4 vacancy, the Moreno Valley City Council for the District 2 vacancy, Measure C in the City of Riverside, Measure E in the City of Indio and Measure G in the City of Moreno Valley. Completed ballots must be received at the Registrar of Voters Office, any polling place or ballot drop-off location within Riverside County no later than the close of polls on Election Day or be postmark.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO