CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

D-Corp Is a Local Co-op Time Management Game with a Twist, Out Now on PC

By Glenn Wilson
Gamezebo
 5 days ago

Online gaming is great, but nothing beats the primal joy of sitting on a sofa with your friends and playing a multiplayer game together on a single screen. D-Corp is the latest title to showcase the infinite glory of local multiplayer. It’s a bit like Overcooked, the time management classic from Team17, but with a memorable and colorful cast of customizable robots. They’re collecting resources to battle against the titular D-Corp – a galactic corporation that is exploiting the featured alien planet.

www.gamezebo.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
dicebreaker.com

Tales from the Red Dragon Inn opens the tavern door to a co-op dungeon-crawl game

Step outside of the tavern to carry out the day job of a group of fantasy heroes in Tales from the Red Dragon Inn, an entry in the series that features co-op gameplay. Set within the same universe of the popular fantasy board game series The Red Dragon Inn - wherein a party of adventurers settle back for a night of drinking and tomfoolery - Tales from the Red Dragon Inn has gives players the opportunity to discover what the characters from the original title actually do out on their adventures. Taking place outside of the classic setting of a raucous tavern, Tales from the Red Dragon Inn has players pursuing a campaign that will have them exploring various maps filled with a collection of murderous foes.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Starship Troopers – Terran Command Real-Time Strategy Game Demo Is Out Now

To coincide with the six-day long Steam Next Festival starting on 1st October, Starship Troopers – Terran Command has released a free playable demo for fans to get their hands on waging war against the Arachnid threat. The demo will contain two playable missions, including “Peace of Mine.” This is...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Best Xbox Co-Op Games: Multiplayer Games For Xbox One, Xbox Series X

What are the best Xbox co-op games? Which online multiplayer and local co-op games should you play with your friends? When it comes to games that allow you to team up in order to achieve goals and work together towards victory, Xbox has got its fair share of excellent cooperative titles to recommend.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Team17#Frogsong Studios
purexbox.com

Crysis Remastered Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass For PC

Ahead of the release of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy next week, EA has quietly added Crysis Remastered (the first game) to EA Play for PC, which means you can also get it with Xbox Game Pass for PC. All you need to do to locate it is head to the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Cthulhu Gets Co-Op Board Game By Original Game Designer

Chaosium and Petersen Games has announced Call of Cthulhu: Terror Paths, a new co-op board game set in the Call of Cthulhu universe. The new co-op board game is a campaign-style cooperative game that pits players against the unfathomable cosmic forces central to the Cthulhu mythos. The game is co-designed by Sandy Petersen, the original creator of the Call of Cthulhu tabletop roleplaying game. Players will attempt to complete objectives while trying to keep track of the rising "doom" that acts as a timer for the game. Each investigator has their own abilities and equipment, and players can act and move simultaneously as they try to complete their scenarios. Players can approach each scenario as an individual story or as part of an overarching campaign.
HOBBIES
gamespew.com

The Best Racing Games on PC

While we generally prefer the ease of using consoles, PC gaming is undoubtedly the place to be for the best graphics and blistering frame rates. If you’re into racing games, those things are quite important. Realistic graphics means you can more easily get immersed in the action, and high frame rates means more responsive controls. You’ll also find that racing games on PC have unrivalled steering wheel support.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pockettactics.com

The best mobile co-op games

Some of the greatest things in life are best shared. The best mobile co-op games offer the most direct chance for head-to-head competition or connection. Maybe you want to beat a friend in a battle of wits, or forge a bond in the crucible of combat, overcoming the odds together. As console games gear more towards online, mobile remains one of the last refuges of local multiplayer, offering a variety of fun opportunities for play and interaction in person.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Classic PC Games Of All Time

PC gaming has been popular for 40 years, with many of the earliest video games being on home computers. Over the years we’ve seen many iconic games and franchises come from PC gaming, with many changing the landscape of gaming. Here are the top 10 best classic PC video games.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6 is out now, with some launch crashes on PC

Ubisoft's new open-world dictatorship-toppling simulator Far Cry 6 is out now. You'll be liberating an island, creating make-shift weapons and traversing a huge world - you know, Far Cry stuff. Do watch out if you're playing today though, because a few players have reported crashes on launch, struggles opening the game, and trouble connecting to online services for co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Out Now on Consoles and PC

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is out now on everything. Well, close enough to everything. It is available now on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is a remaster of the first three Super Monkey Ball games. Super Monkey...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PC Building Simulator free at Epic Games, for now

The latest in Epic Games freebies is just about the most nerdy game one can imagine. The Irregular Corporation initially released the game back at the start of the year 2019, and it exists now on multiple platforms. This game was build on the Unity engine and can be played on Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Play Far Cry 6 Co-op

Co-op has been a big part of the Far Cry franchise since FC3. Far Cry 6 is no different and allows players to play the entire game with one other friend. In this guide, we will help you figure out how to play Co-op in Far Cry 6 and the limitations for this multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Season 6: Out Now And What To Expect In Warzone/Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty Season 6 has arrived in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Vanguard is coming, but the last season for both current games is out now. Season 6 is likely the last season of content for Black Ops Cold War, as Call of Duty: Vanguard is launching on November 5. For Warzone, players can expect a WWII setting to integrate with a new Warzone Pacific map later this year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy