D-Corp Is a Local Co-op Time Management Game with a Twist, Out Now on PC
Online gaming is great, but nothing beats the primal joy of sitting on a sofa with your friends and playing a multiplayer game together on a single screen. D-Corp is the latest title to showcase the infinite glory of local multiplayer. It’s a bit like Overcooked, the time management classic from Team17, but with a memorable and colorful cast of customizable robots. They’re collecting resources to battle against the titular D-Corp – a galactic corporation that is exploiting the featured alien planet.www.gamezebo.com
Comments / 0