'Okciyapi' celebrates Dakota language and brings some healing from Scaffold
Four years ago, some 200 people, many of them Dakota, gathered to celebrate the removal of the controversial “Scaffold” from the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The sculpture included design elements from the gallows used to hang 38 Dakota men in 1862 in Mankato at the end of the U.S.-Dakota War. Its presence on Dakota land angered protesters who set up a camp around the garden until Scaffold was gone.www.thelandonline.com
