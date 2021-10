It's been a long time coming. For the first time since the 2019 season, the New Orleans Saints will play a consequential game inside the Caesars Superdome in front of a sizeable, pro-Saints crowd. And New Orleans brings with it something that fans should be pleased to see: a 2-1 record that has been achieved through the kind of adversity that would derail lesser teams.

