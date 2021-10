A Black real estate agent has filed a federal lawsuit against a Michigan city, after he and his clients were placed in handcuffs during a house viewing. According to USA Today, realtor Eric Brown filed the complaint in early October, about two months after he was restrained by police alongside his client Roy Thorne and his 15-year-old son, Samuel—both of whom were listed as co-plaintiffs. The incident took place Aug. 1 in Wyoming, Michigan, while Brown was showing the Thornes a residential property located on Sharon Avenue SW.

