Dear Richard: 'I am being frozen out of my elderly friend’s life'
For the past three years I have been visiting and shopping for a good friend who lives in a care home. During the pandemic our visits were conducted over the telephone, and shopping was left at the door of the home – such was the lot of thousands of people at the time. She was initially in good spirits despite worsening health (she is 90), but now I know she is in pain (she has bad fibromyalgia and lesions on her legs), as well as suffering with the indignities of her situation.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0