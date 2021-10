There will be a Fall Fest at the Farmers Market in Junction City on Oct. 21. Susan Jagerson with Live Well Geary County, praised the vendors and participation in the weekly market. On the 21st there will be pumpkins to give away to families, "and some stickers to put on the pumpkins." There will also be a drawing for a large pumpkin and pumpkin carving set, Snap Ed will be serving healthy snacks cider will be available and there will be games for children.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO