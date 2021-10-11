Safety funding now available from state for MN farmers
Minnesota farmers can now apply for state funding to improve safety on their farms in two hazardous areas -- grain bins and tractors. State Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen says those are real "pinch-points" on Minnesota farms. "There's a lot of other accidents and things we have on farms, but these are two where, if we can save Minnesotans and save our farmers and have 'em think about safety, it's a really important topic."www.voiceofalexandria.com
Comments / 0