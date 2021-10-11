CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitch Hack Uncovers "Do Not Ban" List Containing Top Streamers

In case you missed it, Twitch suffered a huge leak recently. The streaming platform has had a lot of private user information released to the public following a data breach including the earnings of top streamers and the entire site's source code. It was a mess. Twitch had to make sure all stream keys were reset and passwords needed to be changed. But now it seems yet another interesting detail has been revealed by the hack - a "no ban" list.

