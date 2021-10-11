Prince William asked fans to caption this photo and the suggestions are hilarious
Over the weekend, Prince William proved that he really is just one of us after he posted an awkward photo of himself to Instagram. In the pic, which he shared with his 13 million followers, the Duke of Cambridge can be seen poking his head out of the front door to his home, Kensington Palace, while TV presenters Dermot O'Leary and Clara Amfo are laughing on the steps outside. He asked fans to caption the photo, and it's safe to say the suggestions are down right hilarious.www.cosmopolitan.com
