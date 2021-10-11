CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Holiday Train Won’t Roll Through Central New York Again This Year

By Polly
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual holiday train won't be rolling through Central and Upstate New York once again this year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Canadian Pacific to halt the holiday train for 2020, which usually stops in Saratoga Springs and in the Adirondacks. Once again this year, the train will sit idle and you'll have to enjoy the holiday train at home. ​Canadian Pacific will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the program's 23rd year.

