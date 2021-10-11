Annual Holiday Train Won’t Roll Through Central New York Again This Year

A very prominent local owner has sold this incredible home. The pictures inside of this Skaneateles home will take your breath away, as will the final sale price. It isn't every day that a home like this will hit the market. With the amount of extravagance this house offers, it also isn't hard to see why someone would want to be the owner. This home is one that is not just what dreams are made of, it actually is more. Sitting right on Skaneateles Lake, and having 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, along with over 10,000 square feet, it sold for $13.1 million dollars.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO