'Skyrim' Player Reaches Level 241 Without Leaving The Tutorial Dungeon

By Ewan Moore
 5 days ago
There are many exploits to be found in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for players who don't have the time or patience to do things the way Bethesda intended. I'm sure you're all familiar with the fact that iron daggers are - or were - the quickest route to become a master blacksmith in record time. Similarly, allowing a a giant to pound away at your shield can help you become a veteran of the block skill in mere minutes. Skyrim is filled with little tricks like these, but one player managed to take things to the extreme - nearly breaking the game in the process.

#Dungeon#Helgen
