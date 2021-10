UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern says she has her eye on Valentina Shevchenko with a future move to the flyweight division. Dern returns to the Octagon this Saturday night when she faces off against Marina Rodriguez in a women’s strawweight bout that serves as the five-round headliner of UFC Vegas 39. For Dern, she is 6-1 in the UFC and she is currently ranked at No. 4 in the 115lbs weight class. If she is able to go out there and beat Rodriguez, there is certainly a chance that Dern could earn herself a title shot. Right now, her goal is to be the best strawweight in the world, so a win over Rodriguez would help get her to the top of the weight class, where the belt is currently held by the 115lbs champion, Rose Namajunas.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO