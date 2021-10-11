CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit tomorrow: MEA

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format. The Summit is being convened by the G20 Italian Presidency. "At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister...

