CSG has announced the continued growth of its workforce in Bangalore, India, the largest office across the more than 20 countries where it operates. The company employs over 1,500 employees, of which 500 were hired in the last year. The company continues to significantly invest and grow in India with up to 500 new hires to come in the next 18 months. Today, the office serves as a primary center for CSG product development, technology innovation and research.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO