(WEEK 7 RESULTS) MRL’s High School Football Tournament

We have a segment on The MRL Morning Show where the four of us (Maney, Roy, LauRen & Producer Nicole) pick a local high school football team to root for each week. The only rule is that each week you have to pick a different high school. Losses are finally starting to occur, and we just announced the loser’s bet. Loser’s bet this year is they have to stand outside of a busy intersection holding a sign in their underwear. Let’s see what happens this week.