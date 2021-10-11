Lamichhane, Heather Knight voted as ICC Players of the Month for September

The Cricket Australia (CA) boss says Ashes preparations are proceeding “full steam ahead” after the tour was given the green light by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).Concerns over Australia’s Covid travel restrictions and the prospect of multiple withdrawals among the visiting side were real enough just last week for the ECB to suggest they may not take part in the marquee series if a group befitting of the historic rivalry could not be raised.But successful discussions with CA over arrangements for families and quarantine meant there were no opt-outs, with England on Sunday naming a near full-strength squad...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO