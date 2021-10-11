CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: “Your shower shoes have fungus on them."

On the podcast today, Hans fills in for Preston who has had a busy few weeks down at the Capitol. Joining him are Megan and Craig to discuss the two AJC reports – one on the Department of Labor’s potential misuse of Covid relief funds and another on lobbyist spending during this summer’s redistricting tour.

Mark Butler
