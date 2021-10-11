Podcast: “Your shower shoes have fungus on them."

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s social dilemma came from Betsy, and it’s about personal hygiene. Here’s her email:. Hi Jaime. Quick social dilemma for you. I was recently talking with friends. We were talking about everything. Anyway, for whatever reason at one point, I said I brush my teeth in the shower everyday. Well, you would have thought that I said I rolled around in mud everyday. There were five of us in this gathering. Three of them were completely grossed out by the idea of it. They said the shower is for showering and that’s it. Not brushing teeth or anything else. I told them it’s a time saver, and it’s not a big deal They said it was nasty. I disagree. So simple question this morning. Have you ever brushed your teeth in the shower? Thanks Jaime.

