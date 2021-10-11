CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brussels’ hypocritical failure to regulate big tech shows the deep flaws in the union

By Andrew Orlowski
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2000, George W Bush needed a vice-presidential running mate. So the Governor of Texas - and Republican nominee for the White House - called upon an experienced businessman and chief executive to help him find one. After much careful thought, Dick Cheney concluded that the best person for the job was actually Dick Cheney, and nominated himself. Something similar may have happened in Washington last week.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Facebook whistleblower asks Congress to regulate tech giant

Facebook is under fire Tuesday following testimony by a former employee before a U.S. Senate committee. Frances Haugen alleged the company too frequently turns a blind eye to potential harm for the sake of profit. Facebook denied that in statements to the PBS Newshour and said it is working to make its platforms safer. William Brangham has our report.
INTERNET
northwestgeorgianews.com

Biden’s nominees show embrace of progressive views of Big Tech

When Joe Biden sought the Democratic nomination for president by appealing to centrist voters who felt rivals such as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were too progressive, one of the lines he declined to cross was endorsing the federal government busting up technology giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

Facebook Under Pressure: Can Congress Regulate Big Tech?

There is a push for more consumer protection and safety features, and some are expecting more to blow the whistle. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony in Congress this week added to the mounting pressure on the tech giant, but some experts are doubtful it will spur Congress to make meaningful changes in Big Tech. Others are keeping a watchful eye on reforms and wondering whether others at Facebook will speak up.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Apple Insider

It could take decades to regulate big tech

The fight between the U.S. government and big tech companies like Apple, Facebook, and Google could take years to progress, with efforts to curtail the activities of the multinational organizations expected to progress at a glacial pace. Big tech has seen more intense criticism in the last week courtesy of...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Big Tech creates 'misinformation' panel in Australia to forestall regulation

An Australian industry association backed by Facebook, Google, and Twitter said Monday that it is creating a new independent oversight committee to help address complaints about misinformation, just a day after the Australian government threatened to pass tougher laws over false and misleading content online. Social media posts deemed to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Glenn Greenwald
Wired

There Is No Bipartisan Consensus on Big Tech

Finally, we’ve reached bipartisan consensus on Big Tech, yay everyone! At least that’s the line the press is echoing ad nauseum. “Facebook Whistleblower Reignites Bipartisan Support for Curbing Big Tech,” the Financial Times trumpeted last week after Frances Haugen’s Senate testimony on Facebook. “Lawmakers Send Big Tech a Bipartisan Antitrust Message,” Newsweek wrote a day later. For more than a year, but especially after last week’s US Senate hearing, the media has been increasingly suggesting that Democrats and Republicans are setting aside their long-standing disagreements on tech policy.
TECHNOLOGY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Facebook needs regulation, experts say, but they see roadblocks

WASHINGTON — Congress should enact regulations to curb harmful practices by social media companies like Facebook, cybersecurity and privacy experts say. But they are skeptical that lawmakers will act and, if they do, whether the pace of policy can parallel the ever-changing technology.  “It’s clear that some of these companies can’t always do the right thing […] The post Facebook needs regulation, experts say, but they see roadblocks appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Big tech censorship threatens our democracy

This week, civil liberties veteran David Davis MP was censored for the first time in his 35-year political career. His rousing speech against domestic vaccine passports was deleted from Big Brother Watch’s YouTube channel for “contradicting expert consensus” of health authorities and the World Health Organisation. Freedom of speech has...
INTERNET
Axios

Big Tech’s Big Tobacco moment

Senators at Facebook’s hearing last week used an analogy we’ve heard before — that Big Tech is having its Big Tobacco moment. But it took decades to enact meaningful regulations with Big Tobacco, and we could see the same happen with tech companies. Plus, the challenges of permanent housing for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Un#Trade Union#Republican#The White House#Capitol#Conservatives
The Week

The difference between reining in Big Tech and Big Tobacco

There's been no shortage of comparisons between the tech industry and Big Tobacco in recent days, particularly following revelations from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and her damning congressional testimony last week. However, regulating Big Tech may prove trickier than reining in the tobacco industry, writes Axios, although there are some...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
IBTimes

North Korea Shows Off Weapons, Calls US ‘Hypocritical,’ 'Hostile'

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un exhibited his arsenal of weapons Tuesday and vowed to create an “invincible” military in response to what he says is the U.S. failure to act on its promise of showing no hostile intent, state-run media reported. “The U.S. has frequently signaled it’s not hostile...
WORLD
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy