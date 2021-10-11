The Larkins: Viewers divided over ITV’s new comedy drama

ITV’s new adaptation of H E Bates’s The Darling Buds of May, The Larkins, is an abomination. About the best that can be said for it is that it’s no more glutinously sentimental than the original television version, which was rightly euthanised like a surplus piglet about 30 years ago. It is the kind of production that the new secretary of state for culture, Nadine “Mad Nad” Dorries would greatly approve of, mainly because it is precisely the kind of opioid atavistic tosh she churns out in her novels. It’s a sort of Brexit Television, set in a post-war green and pleasant England that never was and never will be, but for which so many feel an overwhelming nostalgia (and so much so that they’re prepared to vote in their millions for a better yesterday). Future historians, or better psychologists, should be in a good position to judge exactly why the British in recent decades have wanted so badly to escape their present. As if time machines, our tellies are transporting us to the idyllic heartlands of Heartbeat, Endeavour and Call the Midwife. Maybe in the 2070s they’ll be making telly dramas set in the 2020s, featuring knowing, loving references to such quaint bygones as the Toyota Prius, Facebook and catatonic people in derelict shop doorways off their tits on spice.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO