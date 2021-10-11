First Church of Christ in Old Saybrook merges with United Church of Christ
OLD SAYBROOK — The First Church of Christ Congregational in Old Saybrook merged with the national United Church of Christ Sept. 12 in what it calls an “historic vote.”. “This is a pivotal moment for the church as it leans into the post-pandemic world,” the Rev. Cornell, senior pastor, said in a news release. “It identifies the congregation with a strong national denomination that seeks racial and economic justice, hope and peace in God’s world.www.nhregister.com
