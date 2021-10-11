Report: Zoners Bar Family From Offering Neighborhood Haunted House

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting… A Halloween attraction in North Huntingdon that was set to open this weekend was halted because it would violate the township’s zoning ordinance. The Springwood Manor home haunt at 1738 Pickford St. was shut down Thursday because operating a haunted house — a commercial enterprise — would violate the township’s zoning ordinance in that residential neighborhood, township manager Jeff Silka said. Township zoning officer Thomas McGuire notified homeowner Justin Niedzwecki, 39, and his girlfriend, Colleen Murtha, 39, that they could not open. In order to comply with the zoning ordinance, the homeowner would have to be granted a variance, Silka said. But a zoning board hearing for variance could not be scheduled until November, and typically a same-day decision is not rendered.