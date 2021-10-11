CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kehlani: "I Just Told Russ I Would Make An Album With Him…"

Cover picture for the articleKehlani teased her Instagram followers with a potential collaboration album with Russ in the works while the two partied in Las Vegas on Friday (Oct. 8). In an uploaded clip to social media, Kehlani is seen hugging on the “What They Want” rapper-producer while she says to the camera: “I just told Russ I would make an album with him in the club.”

