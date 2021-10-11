CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastbound I-44 Reopens At NW 39th After Semi Rollover

By News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eastbound lanes of I-44 are now open after a semi truck crash closed the lanes overnight. Eastbound I-44 is closed near Northwest 39th Street after a semi rollover. The semi is leaking fuel and crews are working to clean up the spill. If this is on your commute, it...

