Hailey Bieber Brings Out The Ultimate Schiaparelli LBD In Las Vegas

By Alex Kessler
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrust Hailey Bieber to bring out the ultimate LBD to support her superstar husband, Justin Bieber, who was performing at a three-day festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. The model, who never shies away from a statement ensemble, opted to wear none other than Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2021 haute couture for the occasion.

www.vogue.co.uk

