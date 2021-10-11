Village Council Candidates Night – Proposed streaming via “SWAGIT” unavailable

November Election, Ridgewood NJ, The Ridgewood League of Women Voters, Village Council, Village Council Candidates Nigh, Vote. Ridgewood NJ, the Ridgewood League of Women Voters Village Council Candidates Night, scheduled for Wednesday, October 20 @ 7:30 pm (Village Hall courtroom), will NOT be viewable via the “SWAGIT” streaming service linked to the Village’s official website as per a directive from Village Manager Heather Mailander. “Expense” was cited by Ms. Mailander as the reason for the unavailability of “SWAGIT” streaming. The event may be streamed via YouTube, and may be available to FIOS subscribers (on channel 34). However, neither of those viewing options is a certainty at this time. Seating inside of the courtroom will be limited to 33 attendees.