Coffey County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Coffey County in east central Kansas Douglas County in east central Kansas Northwestern Franklin County in east central Kansas Southern Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Shawnee County in east central Kansas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 444 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Eudora, Richland, Overbrook, Lyndon, Lebo, Burlingame, Scranton, Lecompton, Clinton, Olpe, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford, Lone Star and Neosho Rapids. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

