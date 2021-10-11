CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgewood, NJ

Republican Gubnatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli Pays A Visit to Upper Saddle River to Celebrate Octoberfest

theridgewoodblog.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpper Saddle River NJ, Republican Gubnatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli once again visited Bergen County. This time he paid a visit to Upper Saddle River as they celebrated Octoberfest. Ciattarelli stepped up his attacks as news broke that “Federal investigators descended on two state-run veterans homes this week as part of the U.S. government’s investigation into deficiencies in care at the nursing homes that had one of the highest COVID death tolls in the nation, a New Jersey official confirmed late Thursday. Sources at both homes say investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice interviewed residents and staff at the beginning of the week at the Menlo Park veterans home and Wednesday and Thursday at its sister facility in Paramus.”

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Paramus, NJ
City
Upper Saddle River, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
Bergen County, NJ
Government
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Jack Ciattarelli

Comments / 0

Community Policy