Republican Gubnatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli Pays A Visit to Upper Saddle River to Celebrate Octoberfest

Upper Saddle River NJ, Republican Gubnatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli once again visited Bergen County. This time he paid a visit to Upper Saddle River as they celebrated Octoberfest. Ciattarelli stepped up his attacks as news broke that “Federal investigators descended on two state-run veterans homes this week as part of the U.S. government’s investigation into deficiencies in care at the nursing homes that had one of the highest COVID death tolls in the nation, a New Jersey official confirmed late Thursday. Sources at both homes say investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice interviewed residents and staff at the beginning of the week at the Menlo Park veterans home and Wednesday and Thursday at its sister facility in Paramus.”