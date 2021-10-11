CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Twp of Washington Fire Depatment

theridgewoodblog.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwp of Washington NJ, Sunday morning the Washington Township responded to a working house fire in the township. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The quick response by the fire department enabled us to contain the fire to the garage saving the home from extensive damage. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid was requested from Woodcliff Lake for a FAST team and Westwood and Ho-Ho-Kus for coverage of the town. Also responding were ambulances from Hillsdale VAC and Valley Hospital. We thank all of our mutual aid for their assistance. A big shout out to the wives of the firefighters today. They came out in the rain, brought water and coffee for our members and it was greatly appreciated.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Township, NJ
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Ho-ho-kus, NJ
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Hillsdale, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Hillsdale Vac And#Valley Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy