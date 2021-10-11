Twp of Washington Fire Depatment

Twp of Washington NJ, Sunday morning the Washington Township responded to a working house fire in the township. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The quick response by the fire department enabled us to contain the fire to the garage saving the home from extensive damage. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid was requested from Woodcliff Lake for a FAST team and Westwood and Ho-Ho-Kus for coverage of the town. Also responding were ambulances from Hillsdale VAC and Valley Hospital. We thank all of our mutual aid for their assistance. A big shout out to the wives of the firefighters today. They came out in the rain, brought water and coffee for our members and it was greatly appreciated.