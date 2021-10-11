CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Longi to supply PV modules to Beximco’s 200 MW Bangladeshi solar project

By Syful Islam
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange last week, Chinese PV manufacturer Longi Solar has signed a deal with Bangladesh's Beximco Group to supply its HI-MO 5 series PV modules to the 200 MW Teesta Solar Limited project, set to be installed in the Rangpur district. A consortium...

