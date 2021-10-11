Solar tree from ASCA supplies e-bike stations with environmentally friendly energy

Swedish fashion label Klättermusen introduces its new collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season entitled Off The Mountain. It is full of designs that are prepared to combat the outdoors with a confident sense of practicality during the colder seasons. It offers transitional pieces that are also sleek and simplistic in terms of their design language. Some of the notable items that join the new capsule include the Arngrim Zip Fleece and the Brokk Light Down Jacket.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO