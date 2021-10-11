CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Solar tree from ASCA supplies e-bike stations with environmentally friendly energy

By pv magazine
pv-magazine.com
 5 days ago

The solar tree produces electricity for the e-bike charging stations of three apartment buildings for senior-friendly living. “The project demonstrates how flexible our solar films are. With conventional technology, the individual shapes of the solar modules would not have been feasible,” explains Hermann Issa, ASCA Senior Vice President of Business Development & Project Management, who also designed the solar tree.

