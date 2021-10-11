Collaboration and experimentation are key to building a privacy-first online advertising ecosystem

The future of the internet is privacy-first. And making that work for everyone – users, advertisers and publishers – is going to take experimentation and collaboration. That emerged as the key theme of the webinar ‘How advertisers and publishers can thrive in the identifier-free future’, hosted by The Drum and Nano Interactive. The session brought together Tina Lakhani, head of adtech, IAB UK; El Kanagavel, managing director of performance technology, Dentsu; and Carl White, chief executive and co-founder, Nano Interactive. They discussed the forces behind Google’s decision to degrade the third-party cookie in its Chrome browser, the replacement approaches that are emerging, and the challenges the online advertising industry faces in delivering the environment users want and advertisers need.