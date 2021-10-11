CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Are School Mask Mandates Causing More Harm Than Good?

By Parenting
thedoctorstv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy shares that her son has been harmed directly by the mask mandates in place at his school. Her son has anxiety, mask mouth, and for the first 9 days of school, he cried hysterically. Moms for Liberty want to make sure their concerns about masks and kids’ mental health are addressed. Plus, President of the United Teachers of Dade County Karla joins the discussion to share why kids wearing masks in schools is incredibly important.

www.thedoctorstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedoctorstv.com

Should Kids Be Changing Their Masks throughout the Day?

Infectious disease expert Dr. Linda Nabha shares that wearing masks in schools is a pretty harmless way to protect our kids against COVID infection. Dr. Nabha also shares that it may be important to change masks throughout the day in order to protect kids from mask mouth. Tina and Sandy from Moms for Liberty share their personal concerns for their own kids.
KIDS
thedoctorstv.com

Two Moms Rally against Mask Mandates in Schools for Kids

Meet Tina and Sandy, two moms against mask mandates for their kids in school, who are part of the group Moms for Liberty. They want to help empower parents to help regain their rights to help their kids. They have taken on school mask mandates in their Florida school district.
KIDS
thedoctorstv.com

Does Wearing Masks in Schools Really Help Protect Others?

Sandy and Tina of Moms for Liberty who oppose mask mandates in schools share that of course they don’t want anyone to die, but they want to have a say about what’s right for their own kids in school with regards to masks. The Doctors point out that we can’t lose sight of the fact that kids are getting and dying from COVID.
EDUCATION
thedoctorstv.com

How Can Wearing Masks in School Protect Our Kids?

OB/GYN Dr. Nita Landry shares that in order to protect everyone, masks are our best option. President of the United Teachers of Dade County Karla shares that groups like Moms for Liberty are being reckless by trying to overturn mask mandates. Does Wearing Masks in Schools Really Help Protect Other...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Mandates#Mental Health
thedoctorstv.com

The Two Best Tools We Have to Stop the Spread of COVID at School

How important are vaccines to stopping the spread of COVID? Infectious disease expert Dr. Linda Nabha joins The Doctors to share that wearing masks and getting vaccinated is the only way through this. Tina and Sandy, who are against mask mandates in schools, share their thoughts as well. Is There...
EDUCATION
foxsanantonio.com

School district no longer enforcing mask mandate

SAN ANTONIO – Beginning next week, Northside Independent School District (NISD) will be updating its mask policy from a requirement to a strong suggestion. In a statement sent out this afternoon, the district said that face masks will no longer be mandated. They said, “we will strongly encourage their continued use by all students, staff, and visitors while indoors and on school buses. We will ask staff to model this behavior.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Extremely common these days. When you feel tired after a day of work, have frequent colds or infections, are unable to lose excess weight no matter how hard you try, it could be that there is not enough Vitamin D in your body. The good news is that the solution might be as easy as taking a Vitamin D supplement!
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Cape Gazette

5 Ways to Lower Blood Pressure Naturally

Making sure your blood pressure is in the normal range is an important part of managing your overall health and wellness. High blood pressure, or hypertension, increases your risk of serious health problems such as heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and vision loss. The good news — there are simple lifestyle changes you can make today to keep your blood pressure in the normal range.
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Early MS Warning Sign Occurs in 80 Percent of Patients, Experts Say

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is both an unpredictable and long-lasting disease, which makes it an unnerving diagnosis. Worse yet, MS is hard to diagnose, since its symptoms often mimic other common conditions, leading many people with MS to be frequently misdiagnosed. In fact, a June 2021 study published in the journal Neurology found that early MS symptoms are frequently missed for up to five years before patients get the proper diagnosis. To help you figure out what to look for, there's one symptom that occurs early in this central nervous system disease and affects four in five patients. Read on to find out the most common early symptom of MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
thedoctorstv.com

This Is the Most Dangerous Area of the Face to Get Filler

Before you get fillers find out which area of the face The Doctors say can be the most dangerous area to inject and could lead to serious health issues. Plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei shares forehead fillers are becoming a popular way to alter a profile that is concave and give it a curve. "Just don't try to fly too close to the sun," Dr. Talei cautions patients, explaining the highest risk area of the face to use fillers is the forehead.
SKIN CARE
thedoctorstv.com

Why Has the Pandemic Caused a Spike in Eating Disorders?

Over the course of the pandemic, there has been an overwhelming surge in eating disorders. The National Eating Disorder Helpline has reported a 40% increase in volume in the past year alone, predominantly in adolescents and young adults. Assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale Medicine Dr. Janet Lydecker and psychiatrist Dr. Mike Dow join The Doctors to discuss why this is on the rise.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy