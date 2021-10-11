Are School Mask Mandates Causing More Harm Than Good?
Sandy shares that her son has been harmed directly by the mask mandates in place at his school. Her son has anxiety, mask mouth, and for the first 9 days of school, he cried hysterically. Moms for Liberty want to make sure their concerns about masks and kids' mental health are addressed. Plus, President of the United Teachers of Dade County Karla joins the discussion to share why kids wearing masks in schools is incredibly important.
