Dean Smith has backed Emiliano Buendia to prove why Aston Villa made him their record buy.The £38million signing has not started any of Villa’s last four Premier League games ahead of Saturday’s visit of Wolves Buendia, who joined from Norwich in the summer, scored on his last start against Brentford in August but has been restricted to just 33 minutes since.Bills boss Smith said: “We signed him because of the quality he gives us and we know what he can give us. He shows that every day in training and it won’t be long before he’s in the team.“We have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO