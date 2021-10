Schools without mask mandates are 3.5 times more likely to have COVID outbreaks than those where students are required to wear masks, according to new CDC research. “It's very clear message – children need to wear masks in school right now,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, an expert on infectious diseases at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. “The virus is going to go to the people who aren't vaccinated, and unfortunately, these are children five to 11 right now who are in school or a major target for this virus.”

