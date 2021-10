In the spring of 2020, Graham Grieve was teaching English in Italy on a Fulbright Scholarship. The country was one of the first to face significant outbreaks of COVID-19, and Grieve was one of the first in the world to attempt to teach through a screen. Struggling to connect with students, he quickly started to think about how to get students back into the classroom.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO