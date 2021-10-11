CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is There an Issue with Kids Wearing Masks in School?

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the issue with kids wearing masks? We know that masks prevent the transmission of infectious and communicable diseases. Meet Tina and Sandy from Moms for Liberty who join The Doctors to share why they are fighting the mask mandate in schools. Are School Mask Mandates Causing More Harm...

My Kid Got Covid and Her Classroom Quarantined. But the Hardest Part Was Facing the Other Parents.

The first two days of the school year were bittersweet, as they should be. After all, this is the first year both my children (four and six years old) would be in school, and the first time since we became parents that neither I nor my husband would be on childcare duty for the bulk of the workday. After both drop-offs, we were misty-eyed, talking about how big our kids are getting and throwing around phrases like ‘the end of an era’...and also, ‘game changer!’
Should Kids Be Changing Their Masks throughout the Day?

Infectious disease expert Dr. Linda Nabha shares that wearing masks in schools is a pretty harmless way to protect our kids against COVID infection. Dr. Nabha also shares that it may be important to change masks throughout the day in order to protect kids from mask mouth. Tina and Sandy from Moms for Liberty share their personal concerns for their own kids.
Sarasota students are no longer required to wear masks in schools

The Sarasota School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to repeal a temporary emergency face mask rule based on county percent positivity rates. Before the repeal, face masks were required if the positivity rate rose to about 10%, and optional if it fell below 8% for three consecutive days. Last week’s...
Two Moms Rally against Mask Mandates in Schools for Kids

Meet Tina and Sandy, two moms against mask mandates for their kids in school, who are part of the group Moms for Liberty. They want to help empower parents to help regain their rights to help their kids. They have taken on school mask mandates in their Florida school district.
North Country Public Radio

New regulation requires kids 2+ to wear masks in daycare. Providers say it's impossible to enforce.

Amy FeiereiselNew regulation requires kids 2+ to wear masks in daycare. Providers say it's impossible to enforce. Until a few weeks ago, kids under the age of five were not required to wear masks in daycare. Now they are. But childcare providers are struggling to enforce the rule, and many say masking very young children is impractical, unsanitary, and won’t help slow the spread of anything.
Preschool teacher sings song, encouraging class to 'wear a mask to school,' goes viral

WASHINGTON (TND) — A video of a preschool teacher singing a song to her class, encouraging them to "wear a mask to school," has gone viral. One account, with the name "@libsoftiktok," posted the video on Twitter, where it has more than 726,000 views, at the time of publication. The video continues to spread across many other accounts and different platforms.
The Two Best Tools We Have to Stop the Spread of COVID at School

How important are vaccines to stopping the spread of COVID? Infectious disease expert Dr. Linda Nabha joins The Doctors to share that wearing masks and getting vaccinated is the only way through this. Tina and Sandy, who are against mask mandates in schools, share their thoughts as well. Is There...
Are School Mask Mandates Causing More Harm Than Good?

Sandy shares that her son has been harmed directly by the mask mandates in place at his school. Her son has anxiety, mask mouth, and for the first 9 days of school, he cried hysterically. Moms for Liberty want to make sure their concerns about masks and kids’ mental health are addressed. Plus, President of the United Teachers of Dade County Karla joins the discussion to share why kids wearing masks in schools is incredibly important.
My Shy, Straight-A Kid Just Got Caught Doing Something Horrible at School

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. Last week, my daughter’s sixth-grade teacher emailed to let me know that my daughter was caught by another student stealing from the teacher’s candy reward desk drawer at lunch, when the classroom was otherwise empty. And worse, it seems she had been doing this every day for three weeks, but was caught only now. Apparently, she has been taking candy, hiding it in her backpack, then eating it outside at recess while she read a book by herself (she sat at the edge of the recess area and wasn’t interacting with other kids). I’m horrified. I worry about the theft, obviously, plus the fact that it was food she stole, plus the fact that my daughter is spending recess all alone, eating the stolen candy.
