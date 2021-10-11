CO2 pipeline landowner meetings this week

(Undated) -- KMAland residents can sound off on a proposed carbon capture and storage project in the region. Officials with Summit Carbon Solutions is holding a series of public landowner meetings on the carbon dioxide pipeline planned for a good portion of the Midwest. Two meetings take place today: one for Mills County residents at noon at the Lakin Community Center at Malvern, and a Fremont County meeting at 6 p.m. at the Waterfalls at 907 Hartford Avenue in Farragut. More meetings are scheduled for Thursday in Page County at noon at the Shenandoah Public Library, and in Montgomery County at 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Ag Society Gold Building in Red Oak.