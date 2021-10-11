CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Traverse County, MI

Grand Traverse Pie Company Feeds Children With “Hunger Free Summer” Program

By Taylor Morris
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307VAC_0cNW5IsG00

Grand Traverse Pie Company Finished their 7th year of their “Hunger Free Summer” program. This year alone, they were able to donate 116,000 meals to children.

“For all of our pie sales, all of our Apple pie sales, from June 10 through September 6, we donate a portion of all of those sales,” said Lucy Adam, Marketing Director for Grand Traverse Pie Company.

Those donations go to local food banks and partners, who then work with certain programs to decide where the money goes.

“They use those funds for their programs that help children during the summer months where they’re not in school… that they can still get nutritious meals,” said Adam.

During the holidays, they donate left over pies to Trinity Lutheran, Munson Hospital and Goodwill Inn.

”It’s just reaching out and being a good neighbor,” she said. “It’s always nice to know we are impacting our local communities.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Brewvine: Raven Brewing & BBQ Turning Produce into Pints

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Raven Brewing & BBQ in Big Rapids to see how the brewery is turning produce into pints. “I like to try and experiment with everything that I possibly can,” said brewmaster David Turner. “Lately, I’ve been trying...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Up North Pride Hosts Events After Summer Cancellation

After June’s cancellation of Pride Month events due to COVID-19, Up North Pride is hosting several in-person events the week of Oct. 13-17 in Traverse City. The events kicked off on Wednesday with Pride Ride to Little Fleet, where there was a sign making party for Saturday’s Visibility March. On...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Grand Traverse County, MI
Society
9&10 News

Lake City Schools, DHD#10 Partner On School Wellness

A new wellness clinic has been added to Lake City Area Schools’ campus this year. It’s thanks to a partnership between the school district and District Health Department #10. “A lot of the credit goes to our former superintendent, Kimberly Blaszak, and Katie Bies from the health department,” says Dr....
LAKE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Local Food#Apple Pie#Food Banks#Charity#Munson Hospital
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Kidney Stones (Are You at Risk)

More than one in ten people will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives. While you can’t always avoid a kidney stone episode you can be aware of certain risks. Andrea Ludema tells us what you need to know in today’s Healthy Living.
HEALTH
9&10 News

Munson Healthcare’s ‘Power of the Purse’, October 21

On Thursday, October 21, from 7 PM to 8 PM – Munson Healthcare’s Cadillac Hospital will be hosting its ‘Power of the Purse’ fundraiser. This beloved event has left a lasting impact on Munson. Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and the patients it serves. This year, they are offering 6 fabulous purses...
CADILLAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
9&10 News

Benefit Concert Featuring Willie Nile This Friday

This Friday night, October 15th, Helping Hearts of EJ will be holding a benefit concert starring New York singer/songwriter, Willie Nile. The concert will be held at The Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix in East Jordan. Doors open at 7 p.m. with opener Brad Ray, starting at 8 p.m. There will...
MUSIC
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy