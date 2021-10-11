CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit Pistons lose to Memphis Grizzlies in preseason, 127-92: Game thread replay

Detroit Free Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Pistons (1-0 in preseason) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates). For more Pistons news: Download our free,...

FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Why the Pistons will pursue Deandre Ayton

The Detroit Pistons will be monitoring the situation with Deandre Ayton in Phoenix very closely. Yesterday it was reported that the former number one pick failed to reach an agreement on a rookie extension with the Phoenix Suns:. Ayton wants a max deal and is very unhappy that he has...
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

Memphis Grizzlies | Game Recap: Grizzlies 127, Pistons 92

The Grizzlies defeated the Pistons, 127-92. Ja Morant led all scorers with 24 points (10-13 FG) and five assists for the Grizzlies, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and eight rebounds in the victory. Jerami Grant tallied 13 points and three assists for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 3-1 in the preseason, while the Pistons fall to 1-1.
Postgame Report: Grizzlies find their groove early in 127-92 victory over Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies added another convincing win to their 2021 preseason resume with a 127-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons Monday night at FedExForum. Ja Morant continued his scintillating preseason with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting to go with five assists in 26 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. added a preseason-high 20 points and eight rebounds, and De’Anthony Melton continued his strong preseason with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tyus Jones added 15 points off the bench.
NBA
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons bench continues to shine at preseason open practice

The Detroit Pistons held their annual open practice on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, and featured all of the usual hallmarks. The starters (sans Cade Cunningham, who is recovering from an ankle sprain) scrimmaged against the bench unit. Toward the end, Cory Joseph grabbed the mic to thank fans before goading his younger teammates into singing along to Miley Cyrus' "Party In The USA."
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks set for preseason game No. 3 vs. Grizzlies

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to play the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night in what will be their third of four preseason games ahead of the regular season. The Hawks lost a Wednesday evening matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trae Young and Clint Capela we’re both out Wednesday, and Capela will...
NBA
WXYZ

Grizzlies beat Pistons as Cade Cunningham sits again

MEMPHIS (AP) — Ja Morant scored 24 points in 26 minutes and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds. Morant was 10 of 13 from the field, and he had a game-high five assists. De’Anthony Melton added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Tyus Jones made...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Pistons vs. Grizzlies: Preview, Prediction, Betting Picks

The young and hungry Detroit Pistons are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Monday’s 8:00 P.M. ballgame at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Pistons are coming off a 115-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs, while the Grizzlies have won two of three preseason games so far. BetOnline odds are down below.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Grizzlies final score: Pistons get blown out 127-92

Isaiah Stewart getting his second foul of the night 1:17 into this game was a pretty good indicator of how things were going to go in Memphis. Just like in Saturday’s scrimmage, the starters struggled in this game. I wouldn’t start waving the panic flag yet since Cade Cunningham hasn’t played, but I would keep my hand close to it. The starters are young so struggles are to be expected, but the bench is way better right now.
NBA
chatsports.com

Sluggish start sends Pistons into tailspin as they fall in Memphis

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 127-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. SLUGGISH START – Five fouls in the first 77 seconds, including two apiece on second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, set the tone for a night in which the Pistons seemed a half-step behind every play. The Pistons committed 13 first-half turnovers and shot poorly (3 of 14 from the 3-point arc), the key ingredients in a 24-point halftime deficit. It got momentarily better in the third quarter but went downhill fast again from there. Jerami Grant scored nine points in the first quarter but no other starter scored a point, in part because both Stewart and Hayes went to the bench with their early foul trouble.
NBA
The Grand Rapids Press

Pistons fall to Grizzlies 127-92 after slow start

The Detroit Pistons couldn’t overcome an ugly start after the Memphis Grizzlies stifled their efforts from tip-off until the final buzzer. The Pistons fell to the Grizzlies 127-92 on Monday in the second of the team’s four preseason games. Even the experience of Detroit’s bench couldn’t settle the team into...
NBA
NBA
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
Sports
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons fade in second half, fall to New York Knicks, 108-100, in preseason

After Monday's poor outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Detroit Pistons looked improved against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. They crashed the boards harder, took better care of the ball and controlled the pace of the game for long stretches. But the Knicks ultimately prevailed, using a strong third-quarter...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: TV, radio, notes for preseason finale

Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Pistons radio affiliates). For more Pistons news: Download our free, fast mobile app on iPhone and Android. Game notes: This is the final of four preseason games for the Pistons, with their regular season beginning Oct. 20 vs. the...
NBA
USA Today

Bulls vs. Pistons: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA

