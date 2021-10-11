CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Kicks Vikings to Victory over Lions [GALLERY]

By Jay Caldwell
 5 days ago
The Vikings posted a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday to improve to 2-3. Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for Minnesota. The Vikings led 16-6 in the 4th quarter when Detroit mounted their comeback with a field goal from Austin Siebert before a Alexander Mattison fumble with just under 2 minutes remaining set Detroit up for a touchdown that cut the Viking lead to 1. Detroit went for 2 and successful converted to take a 1-point lead.

Vikes survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions. New Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left. Joseph made four field goals as the Vikings casually played the field position game until the extra-safe strategy nearly cost them. The Vikings are 2-3. The Lions are 0-5. Alexander Mattison fumbled on a third-and-7 run from the Minnesota 21 right after the 2-minute warning with Detroit out of timeouts. The Lions took the lead on a TD and Campbell’s gamble.
Detroit Lions score last-minute TD but lose to Vikings on last-second FG [Video]

Welp, the Detroit Lions did it again. After taking the lead on a last-minute touchdown run by D’Andre Swift, followed by a successful 2-point conversion, the Lions allowed the Minnesota Vikings to march quickly down the field and kick a last-second, game-winning FG to win 19-17. Here is the last-second,...
Lions cruise to victory over Lakeway Christian

WHITE PINE — Behind a dominant first quarter, The King’s Academy rolled relatively easy on Friday night versus Lakeway Christian Academy. Senior running back Nakelin McAfee put the game out of reach early with four first quarter touchdowns as The King’s Academy took a 28-6 lead after the first 12 minutes.
Minnesota State
Zulgad: Hollow victory over Lions leaves plenty of questions about Vikings and Zimmer’s future

A kicker of all people might have saved Mike Zimmer’s job. Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal — his fourth of the day — as time expired gave the Vikings a 19-17 victory Sunday over the woeful Detroit Lions. This was after the Lions had recovered an Alexander Mattison fumble in Vikings’ territory and two plays later pulled within a point on D’Andre Swift’s 7-yard touchdown. Lions coach Dan Campbell followed with a gutsy and successful two-point conversion call that gave the Lions a one-point lead.
KDHL AM 920

Lions Running Back Plays Catch With Young Fans Before The Vikings Game

Yesterday's game at US Bank Stadium had its ups and downs for fans of both teams, as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Detroit Lions. While the Vikings won on a last-second field goal, it was what happened before the game that may turn some Vikings fans into secret Detroit Lions fans. Running Back Jamaal Williams, of the Lions, took some time during warmups before the game to play catch with some young kids in the stands, and it was pretty cool.
5 biggest takeaways from the Vikings win over the Lions in Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions in Week 5 in an ugly game but there was plenty to learn from the division matchup. In Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings were large favorites to beat the Detroit Lions. Expectations were that the purple and gold would be able to handle their duties and move to 2-3 with a win against an NFC North divisional foe on their resume.
WDAY Sports Minute: Vikings secure narrow win over Detroit Lions

The WDAY Sports Minute is brought to you by The Clinic: Family Health and Sports Chiropractic . Headline Story: This time, Greg Joseph was the hero. The Vikings kicker drilled a 54-yard field goal on the final play to give them a 19-17 victory over Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. And several teammates responded by carrying him off the field on their shoulders.
Bold prediction of the week: Lions running backs roll over Vikings

The Detroit Lions have been trying to establish their running game for over a decade, and it’s beginning to look like they have successfully turned it into something formidable. Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift have highlighted the two-man attack, with Williams doing the ground-and-pound work and Swift posing more as a third-down passing threat. Together, the two could be in for a big day against Minnesota.
10 quick thoughts on the Vikings win over the Lions in Week 5

Despite being a heavy favorite this week, the Minnesota Vikings needed a game-winning field goal to escape with a victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. A disaster almost took place on Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium as the Minnesota Vikings edged the Detroit Lions by a final score of 19-17. The Vikings had a commanding lead throughout the game, but they played way too conservative throughout the day, and it almost led to an embarrassing loss to a winless Lions team.
Stock up, stock down from the Vikings' win over the Lions

The Vikings made plenty of mistakes this game, none of which were worse than the Alexander Mattison fumble that led to the Lions’ go-ahead score. But Minnesota still did enough to win. The Vikings moved to 2-3, thanks to a Greg Joseph 54-yard field goal. Overall, Minnesota can’t expect to win many games this year by playing like that. Luckily for the Vikings, they had the Lions in Week 5.
Unimpressive win over Lions highlights flaws with Vikings' conservative approach

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s possible Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s job was saved on Sunday by an unlikely and ironic source. After a wild final two minutes, Greg Joseph booted a 54-yard field goal to help the Vikings narrowly escape the winless Detroit Lions 19-17. Considering the problems Zimmer has had with kickers over the years, a kicker taking the heat off the head coach was an interesting twist -- for the moment.
Lions at Vikings preview: Minnesota looking for eighth straight win over Detroit

LIONS (0-4) at VIKINGS (1-3) Kickoff: Noon Sunday. TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale. Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber. Series: Vikings lead 78-39-2 Line: Vikings by 10. Minnesota is trying to avoid its second straight 1-4 start and ninth in team...
5 Takeaways: Joseph's Game-Winner Helps Vikings Continue Streak Over Lions

MINNEAPOLIS — And … breathe. The Vikings somehow found a way to win 19-17 Sunday despite a nearly unfathomable fourth-quarter collapse. The reality is that the Vikings are now 2-3 after Greg Joseph nailed a 54-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to give Minnesota a wild win over Detroit.
NFL Week 6 AFC North Preview: Steelers ‘Get To 3-3 By The Bye,’ Says CBS Pittsburgh’s Bob Pompeani

(CBS Pittsburgh) — The Baltimore Ravens lead the ultra-competitive AFC North, having won four straight. Aside from their Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos, every game has been decided in the final minutes with a margin of victory smaller than a touchdown. That includes Monday night’s overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are both coming off of close losses. The Bengals let a win over the Green Bay Packers slip through their fingers. The Browns couldn’t escape Los Angeles with a win, despite dropping 42 points on the Chargers. And then the Steelers continued...
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

