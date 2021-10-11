Joseph Kicks Vikings to Victory over Lions [GALLERY]

Yesterday's game at US Bank Stadium had its ups and downs for fans of both teams, as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Detroit Lions. While the Vikings won on a last-second field goal, it was what happened before the game that may turn some Vikings fans into secret Detroit Lions fans. Running Back Jamaal Williams, of the Lions, took some time during warmups before the game to play catch with some young kids in the stands, and it was pretty cool.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO