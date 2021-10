Know that old saying, it’s better to be lucky than good?. Over the weekend, the Red Sox were both. Par exemple: after looking downright catatonic in their dreadful series against the Baltimore Orioles last week, the Red Sox trailed the Yankees by two games in the American League wildcard race with three games to play. The Yankees subsequently dropped the first two games of a weekend series against a Tampa Bay Rays team with nothing to play for, allowing the Sox to move back atop the wildcard race entering yesterday, giving the Red Sox the chance to host the wildcard game this week thanks to tiebreakers.

