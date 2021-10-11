CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making progress: Men's soccer ends weekend trip with a tie

By Bridget Skelly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter losing their first Ivy match to Cornell last weekend, Penn men's soccer looked to up their conference standings during a weekend trip to New York. The double-overtime match saw back-and-forth chances for both Penn and Columbia, but offensive opportunities came up short against two strong defenses, forcing a 1-1 tie.

