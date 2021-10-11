Broncos made 2 roster moves over the weekend

The Denver Broncos made two roster moves last Saturday before their Week 5 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Denver placed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) on injured reserve and activated cornerback Ronald Darby from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. Darby was not yet quite ready for game action, so the cornerback was inactive for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Darby should be ready to play against the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 6. Okwuegbunam will be eligible to return from IR to the active roster after three weeks. He caught nine passes for 57 yards and one touchdown in the Broncos’ first four games of the season.

While “Albert O” is sidelined, Noah Fant, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck will serve as the team’s top three tight ends. Beck also plays fullback.

Denver also elevated practice squad wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad to the game day roster in Week 5. Cleveland reverted back to the practice squad without having to clear waivers on Monday.

Gallery

These 25 celebrities are Broncos fans