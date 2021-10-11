CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos made 2 roster moves over the weekend

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oefxk_0cNW2YZb00

The Denver Broncos made two roster moves last Saturday before their Week 5 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Denver placed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) on injured reserve and activated cornerback Ronald Darby from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. Darby was not yet quite ready for game action, so the cornerback was inactive for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Darby should be ready to play against the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 6. Okwuegbunam will be eligible to return from IR to the active roster after three weeks. He caught nine passes for 57 yards and one touchdown in the Broncos’ first four games of the season.

While “Albert O” is sidelined, Noah Fant, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck will serve as the team’s top three tight ends. Beck also plays fullback.

Denver also elevated practice squad wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad to the game day roster in Week 5. Cleveland reverted back to the practice squad without having to clear waivers on Monday.

Gallery

These 25 celebrities are Broncos fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXrWT_0cNW2YZb00

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Broncos made a move that could keep them in the AFC West race

Did the Denver Broncos just make a move that will keep them in the mix in the AFC West for the 2021 season? We take a look at the impact of John Brown. After a 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have found themselves in a really tough spot with two straight losses to AFC opponents.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Teddy Bridgewater Sends Urgent Message to Broncos Teammates After Pittsburgh Loss

Seeing the Denver Broncos suffer back-to-back losses to significantly tougher competition has confirmed what fans feared the most: that 3-0 start was a mirage. It was painful to watch as the Broncos through three quarters on Sunday as the team got out-coached, out-played, and out-fought in all three phases by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
FanSided

3 moves Broncos must make to save their season before it’s too late

Despite a late-game resurgence in Week 5, the Denver Broncos lose for the second week in a row, a troubling sign for an early playoff possibility. After a three-game win streak, Broncos Country is once again in familiar territory with back-to-back losses. The Broncos began last season at 0-3 and...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Are Reportedly Signing Notable Linebacker

The Titans have reportedly plucked a notable linebacker from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. Tennessee has signed veteran linebacker Avery Williamson to their active 53-man roster, according to Broncos insider Mike Klis. “LB Avery Williamson leaving Broncos to sign with Titans, where he will go on active 53-man roster per...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Bills, Seahawks, Giants, More Eying CBs; Broncos Possible Sellers

Cornerbacks are in high demand ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline and the Denver Broncos could be a good match for teams. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Houston Texans and New York Giants are among the squads who have "monitored the cornerback market" this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyrie Cleveland#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Ir
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Denver Broncos entered this fall with one of the deepest receiving corps in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued that unit since the season opener. During the Broncos’ first game of the 2021 season, second-year wideout Jerry Jeudy suffered a severe ankle sprain against the New York Giants. Two weeks later, KJ Hamler suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos key recent addition sniped away by the Titans

The Denver Broncos made a move to sign Avery Williamson at linebacker, but the Tennessee Titans swooped in and sniped him away. After the Josey Jewell injury, the Denver Broncos decided to promote from within and let second-year player Justin Strnad fill his starting role next to Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker. Although Strnad has done fairly well, he doesn’t play the run nearly as well as Jewell and that was an area the Broncos saw an opportunity to upgrade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
FanSided

Broncos in-house candidates to replace Fangio, others if changes made

The Denver Broncos are 3-2 and have a chance to finish well, but what if you-know-what hits the fan? What if in-season changes are made?. Nobody wants the Denver Broncos to have to make in-season changes at head coach, offensive coordinator, or otherwise. Okay, maybe Broncos Country is pretty unanimous in agreement that special teams coordinator Tom McMahon should be replaced, but other than that, and possibly even including that, everyone wants to see this Broncos team figure out a way to win enough games to get to the postseason in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos finally make big-time move at WR we’ve waited for

The Denver Broncos finally made a big-time move at the wide receiver position that everyone in Broncos Country has been waiting for. After injuries to both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, the Denver Broncos have finally made the roster move that everyone in Broncos Country has been waiting for. The team worked out and subsequently signed veteran John Brown, a player who seriously considered signing in Denver back in 2019 when he was an unrestricted free agent.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made several changes to practice squad Tuesday

The Denver Broncos’ practice squad made four roster moves on Tuesday as general manager George Paton continues to revise the bottom of the roster. Here’s a quick recap of the team’s recent transactions. Lost LB Avery Williamson to Titans. Just one week after signing Williamson to their practice squad, the...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos Weekend: Bridgewater's best schemes and containing Lamar Jackson

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss the moments where Teddy Bridgewater has been at his best, how Denver can contain Lamar Jackson and Tim Patrick's accomplishments as a starter. Plus, Atwater recalls the most memorable moments between the Ravens and Broncos in their shared history. Finally, Perry chats with The Gazette's George Stoia III about how a win over the Ravens would change the perception around the Broncos in 2021.
NFL
chatsports.com

Can the Broncos move the ball on the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The last time the Broncos faced off against the Steelers, their starting quarterback left the game after his 13th snap and Jeff Driskel tried to outrun T.J. Watt long enough to secure a comeback. Injuries will once again define the matchup, as both Teddy Bridgewater and Ben Roethlisberger are currently questionable to start.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers, Pierre hold on for win over Broncos

With do-it-all-cornerback Cam Sutton sitting out with a groin strain, the Steelers used a lot of different players Sunday to help replicate his play against the Broncos. Arthur Maulet and Tre Norwood subbed in as the nickel cornerback. There were times when the team used Robert Spillane as their inside linebacker in the dime defense to serve as an additional run stopper.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy