Apple drops new Safari bookmark end-to-end encryption

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than two weeks after apparently introducing end-to-end encryption for bookmarks in Safari, Apple has dropped the additional protection. In early October 2021, Apple's support documentation was updated to show that Safari bookmarks had been updated to have the same end-to-end encryption as, for example, Apple Card transactions, and even Memoji. Now, however, the same documentation has removed this, and bookmarks are again listed as encrypted only "in transit & on server."

