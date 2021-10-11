Apple drops new Safari bookmark end-to-end encryption
Less than two weeks after apparently introducing end-to-end encryption for bookmarks in Safari, Apple has dropped the additional protection. In early October 2021, Apple's support documentation was updated to show that Safari bookmarks had been updated to have the same end-to-end encryption as, for example, Apple Card transactions, and even Memoji. Now, however, the same documentation has removed this, and bookmarks are again listed as encrypted only "in transit & on server."forums.appleinsider.com
